Bank of Nova Scotia Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $58,794,000 after purchasing an additional 85,847 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 688.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 176.4% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $163.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average of $180.05. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

