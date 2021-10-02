Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,391 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $70.27 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.40 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

