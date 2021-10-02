Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $6.86 Million in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 292,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.16% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after acquiring an additional 995,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.