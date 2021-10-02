Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $8.94 Million in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.22. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

