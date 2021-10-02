Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

BEPC stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.54.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th.

BEPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

