Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $99,888,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 181.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,761,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 134,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,849.57.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,884.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,608.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

