Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.66.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

