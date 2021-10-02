Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.09% of Organon & Co. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $13,351,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $11,022,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Shares of OGN opened at $33.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

