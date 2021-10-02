Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 26,175 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $57,127,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 289.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,440,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,473,000 after buying an additional 698,147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,195,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,822,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,208,000 after buying an additional 455,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $78.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.