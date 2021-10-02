Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 302,300 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 308.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,244 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.17% of FireEye worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FEYE opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $178,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $50,019.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,498.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

