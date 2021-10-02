Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 38,441.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 833,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after acquiring an additional 831,105 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

