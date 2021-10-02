Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.12% of Herbalife Nutrition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 38,441.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 833,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,788,000 after acquiring an additional 831,105 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HLF opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $41.31 and a one year high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.
In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
