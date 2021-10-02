Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.16% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -313.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.04. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.