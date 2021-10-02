Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,917,000 after purchasing an additional 196,180 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,231,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

