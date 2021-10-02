Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $610.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $628.74 and a 200 day moving average of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.