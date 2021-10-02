Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.78.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.