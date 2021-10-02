Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,386 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of US Foods worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58,898.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,770 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in US Foods by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,909,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,545,000 after buying an additional 448,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $36.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.36 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. US Foods’s revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

