Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Analog Devices by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,672,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,005,000 after acquiring an additional 190,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.37 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

