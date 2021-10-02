Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,524 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 716,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.13% of BlackBerry worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BB. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 164,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,180. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BB opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

