Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 3,840 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cummins by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

