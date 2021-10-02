Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 406,157 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,157 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of OneMain worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $57.06.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

