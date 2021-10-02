Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 42,174 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.06% of GFL Environmental worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $37.43 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.23.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

