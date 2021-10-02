Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,834 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,600,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.22. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.50.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

