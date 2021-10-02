Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 76,696 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,696 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,684,000 after purchasing an additional 266,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,110,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.09.

HCA opened at $247.79 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The company has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.