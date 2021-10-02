Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 78,168 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 78,168 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 523,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,871,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $391.55 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.30 and its 200-day moving average is $428.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

