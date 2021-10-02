Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $241.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

