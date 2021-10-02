Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE MPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,700. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
