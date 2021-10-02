Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Short Interest Update

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE MPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 5,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,700. Barings Participation Investors has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 193,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

