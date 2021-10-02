Beacon Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,492.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001243 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $36,492.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00022426 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 182.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

