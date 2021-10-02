Beam (BEAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10.96 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Beam has a total market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $10.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004307 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 97,886,960 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

