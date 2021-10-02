Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.77. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 77,310 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.
