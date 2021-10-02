Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.72

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.72 and traded as high as $2.77. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 77,310 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 289,956 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

