Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $84,464.83 and approximately $2,171.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

