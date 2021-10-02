Bella Protocol (BEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.75 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $87.91 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,317.76 or 0.44505144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00229466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

