BENQI (QI) Price Hits $0.11

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $36.60 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

