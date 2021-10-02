Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $246.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will report $246.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $248.70 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $203.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $956.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Griffin Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 98,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $5,778,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,618 shares of company stock valued at $57,396,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $61.40 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

