Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.35

Berkeley Energia Limited (LON:BKY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.35 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 16.10 ($0.21). Berkeley Energia shares last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.21), with a volume of 13,306 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £41.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,657.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.35.

About Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Spain. It primarily holds interest in the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015.

