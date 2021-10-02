Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 583,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 465,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 1.21% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGRY opened at $6.51 on Friday. Berkshire Grey has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

