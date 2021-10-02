Berry Data 24 Hour Volume Hits $451,306.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Berry Data has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00001916 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $451,306.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

