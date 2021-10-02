Bezant (BZNT) Price Up 2.2% This Week

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Bezant has a total market cap of $969,391.57 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.05 or 0.00236040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00117646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012940 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

