BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,889,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205,872 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.75% of BGC Partners worth $16,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.42 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.83.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

