BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Short Interest Update

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 138.7% from the August 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 130,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 159,465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,613 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

