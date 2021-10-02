BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $121,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $133,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,457 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,006. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.14. 640,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,557. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $109.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.48.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

