BIKI (BIKI) Market Cap Tops $2.46 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BIKI has a market cap of $2.46 million and $79,987.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 400,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 245,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

