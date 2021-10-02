Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC on major exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion and approximately $4.66 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,773.07 or 0.45158385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00118557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.71 or 0.00229614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,107,973,510 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.