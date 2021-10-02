BinaryX Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.30 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $69.30 million and $7.19 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 116.5% higher against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $36.63 or 0.00076149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001669 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00841852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,292,972 coins and its circulating supply is 1,891,969 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.