Binemon Trading 67.8% Higher Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Binemon has traded up 67.8% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $2.87 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00107565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00148933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,919.15 or 1.00019023 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.03 or 0.06963121 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon's total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins.

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

