Bintex Futures Tops One Day Volume of $4,176.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC on major exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $112,435.59 and $4,176.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00108237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00152555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,755.20 or 0.99875339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.64 or 0.07218764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.85 or 0.00756773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

