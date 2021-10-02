BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.13. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 55,552 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

