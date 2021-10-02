BiShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $128,210.00 (BISON)

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One BiShares coin can now be bought for $5.27 or 0.00011138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiShares has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $128,210.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BiShares has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

BiShares Coin Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,334 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

BiShares Coin Trading

