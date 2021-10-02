BitBall Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 193.9% higher against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,948.51 or 1.00039582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00085347 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001355 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00604407 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.