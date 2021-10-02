BitCoal Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market cap of $21,485.50 and $4.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00536678 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

