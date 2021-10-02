Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.76 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $17.76 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.